Loop 101 in Glendale reopens after deadly crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:50AM
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Loop 101 have reopened in Glendale after a deadly crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Troopers say the crash happened near the Glendale Avenue exit and involved two vehicles.

Authorities did not specify how many people died in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

The freeway was shut down for about an hour during the investigation.

