Suspects arrested after alleged Tempe drug deal ends in murder

Two suspects are now behind bars after an alleged drug deal became deadly in Tempe.

The investigation began after officers had discovered a body in an alley near Southern and Priest Drive while responding to a shooting call on July 28.

Detectives say they discovered a contact was listed in the victim's phone as "Psycho Meds," and traced it to a man named Javier Cruz.

A message showed the victim had planned to buy marijuana from Cruz, court documents said.

Cruz was booked into jail on charges including first-degree murder.

Police also arrested Christian Renteria, who is accused of being an accomplice after he reportedly hid Cruz in a Peoria hotel room before he was taken into custody.

Javier Cruz (left) and Christian Renteria (right)

