Suspects arrested after alleged Tempe drug deal ends in murder
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two suspects are now behind bars after an alleged drug deal became deadly in Tempe.
The investigation began after officers had discovered a body in an alley near Southern and Priest Drive while responding to a shooting call on July 28.
Detectives say they discovered a contact was listed in the victim's phone as "Psycho Meds," and traced it to a man named Javier Cruz.
A message showed the victim had planned to buy marijuana from Cruz, court documents said.
Cruz was booked into jail on charges including first-degree murder.
Police also arrested Christian Renteria, who is accused of being an accomplice after he reportedly hid Cruz in a Peoria hotel room before he was taken into custody.
Javier Cruz (left) and Christian Renteria (right)