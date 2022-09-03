Suspects wanted for robbing Phoenix Circle K at gunpoint, opening fire near employee

Silent Witness is offering a reward for information after two men reportedly robbed a Circle K in east Phoenix at gunpoint back in August.

Phoenix police said the two suspects visited a Circle K near 32nd Street and Roosevelt on the morning of Aug. 26.

One man reportedly pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded them to open the safe, while the other went behind the counter to get the money.

Police said the armed suspect fired a shot near the employee, but the bullet did not hit anyone.

Both suspects left on foot. They were described as:

a 5'7", 160-pound Black man in his 40s with black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a yellow hat, maroon shirt, and black jeans. He was armed with a gun.

a 5'9", 230-pound man in his 40s with a black hairpiece and a scar on his right arms and right hand. He was wearing a green shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

