Taylor Swift surprises fan with concert tickets after she visited her at the Arizona Burn Center 5 years ago

An Arizona teenager was surprised with tickets to Taylor Swift's concert five years after she was injured in a burn accident.

The tickets were gifted by Taylor herself and a Phoenix radio station. Making this even sweeter, this follows her surprise meeting with the superstar a few years back.

Flipping through a journal brings back countless memories for 13-year-old Isabella McCune.

"Anybody who would come see me or friends, they would all write words of inspiration," she said.

Her favorite entry? The one written by Taylor.

"I have a few special ones, but this is probably the most special – Taylor Swift," she said.

Taylor came to visit Isabella at the Arizona Burn Center back in 2018. Isabella was there for nine long months following an accident during a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Over 65% of her body burned.

"I didn't know if i'd be able to go back to a normal life ever again …" she said.

It was Taylor's music that got her through the painful grafting and recovery process. Isabella still wasn't all too well when Swift came to town for her Reputation Tour, so the star and her parents decided to surprise her with a visit.

Something Isabella says she couldn't have predicted even in her wildest dreams.

"She was so sweet and kind, and she stayed with me, and she just talked to me, and I was in shock," she said. "I didn't know what was happening."

Taylor's note included plenty of well wishes.

"Isabella, I hope you feel better soon … I can't wait to have you at a show …"

That wish is finally coming true.

Five years to the day after her accident, Isabella was in for another big surprise. Tickets to Taylor's Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium.

Isabella took awhile to calm down from that news.

"I immediately just started crying," she said. "She remembered me, her team remembered me. The most crazy part was that she actually remembers."

It'll be an enchanting experience that she'll get to share with her dad, her brother and her mom – who've been with her through it all.

"She took time out of her schedule to visit my child," her mother said. "That was really special."

After all these years of waiting, Isabella is ready for it.

"I have rhinestones, I have a big cowboy hat with glitter, the whole outfit. It's going to be amazing," she said.

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in Glendale on March 17 at State Farm Stadium. She is performing back-to-back shows, the second being March 18, before hitting the road.