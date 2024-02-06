Teen violence: Police investigating April 2023 fight at Chandler home

Chandler Police officials said on Feb. 6 that they need the community's help in identifying the victims in an assault incident that happened in 2023.

In a statement, investigators said they recently were given new video evidence "depicting a fight involving a large group of mostly juveniles" prior to police arriving at a home near Riggs and Val Vista. The incident happened at around 11:00 p.m. on Apr. 1.

"Officers were called to the area and upon arrival witnessed several juveniles and young adults fleeing, both on foot and in vehicles," a police spokesperson wrote.

Detectives said officers contacted a number of people at the scene, and none of them claimed to be a victim, or witnessed any crime.

"Several juveniles were cited for liquor violations and released to their guardians," police wrote. "Due to no crime being identified, the initial investigation was suspended, pending any new information."

Anyone with information should contact Chandler Police.

East Valley rocked by teen violence fallout

For months, various communities in Arizona have been dealing with violent incidents involving teens, with at least one incident in the Far East Valley turning deadly.

The deadly incident happened in Queen Creek in October 2023, and resulted in the death of Preston Lord. Queen Creek Police detectives are investigating the case.

The announcement by Chandler Police was made on the same day three people, including a 17-year-old were indicted in connection with a teen violence incident that happened at a parking garage in Gilbert.

