Teenage boy shot, killed in Mesa; suspects sought

Police say they are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Mesa that left a teenager dead.

Mesa Police say the shooting happened near Gilbert Road and University Drive. Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. on April 11 to multiple 911 calls of shots fired in the area.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The teen was not identified.

"Officers started to canvass the area and found several locations throughout the complex where shots were fired," Det. Brandi George said. "Multiple witnesses were interviewed and provided relevant information for investigators to follow."

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say the suspects have not been identified and remain on the loose.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

Area where the shooting happened: