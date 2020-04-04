Tempe electronics business compares sales to Black Friday during COVID-19 pandemic

As more businesses close due to the spread of COVID-19, one Tempe store is still going strong.

In fact, business is thriving as people stock up on electronics.

This store is called "Best Deal in Town" and that's just what many customers tried to find Saturday, the best deal.

“A lot of people need computers, laptops, desktops, to kind of maintain what they were doing in the work field but now they’re at home so they need that equipment,” says product specialist JJ Hegna.

RELATED: LIST: Essential Services in Arizona

Hegna says sales are up since the coronavirus outbreak and even compares the increased foot traffic of working professionals and students to Black Friday.

“We've had probably more customers in here than normal, it honestly kind of feels like it’s Black Friday all over again. Black Friday is crazy in here, it's felt like it’s been Black Friday here for the past two weeks," he said.

Advertisement

Hegna says people are capitalizing on discounts, especially TVs because many are staying home to slow the COVID-19 spread.

“Normally our prices are about 20% to 40% less than the big box stores right now and a lot of those stores are closed but we have maintained our hours,” he said.

RELATED: Can you apply for unemployment insurance on coronavirus furlough?

Under Governor Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order, essential activities include obtaining equipment to work from home

but the staff says social distancing is being implemented daily with hand sanitizer and disinfectants.

The store does want to keep the maximum amount of customers at a time to ten.

“If people [want to] bring in their partner, their spouse, their friend, that's totally fine, that’s awesome, but we just ask that we keep it around two including the customer whos making the decision," he said.

RELATED: LIST: Coronavirus testing locations in Arizona

Customers will also see a sign on the door saying "Do not come in if you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms."

Hegna suggests calling ahead of time if you know what you want to buy so they can check if it's in stock.