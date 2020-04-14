Tempe furloughs some temporary city employees due to coronavirus pandemic

Officials with the City of Tempe announced that some city employees have been furloughed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday, officials say when the city closed facilities and cancelled events, programs and classes in Mid-March, about 495 temporary workers were left without jobs to do. These workers are now placed on furlough until city operations return to normal.

City officials say the workers will not need to re-apply for their jobs when their service is once again needed, and they can also apply for enhanced unemployment benefits through the CARES Act.

Tempe city officials also say while the city council has not had a meeting to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on their budget, they say all cities are anticipating the loss of sales tax and hotel bed tax revenues due to business closure and reduction in travel.

In the meantime, the directors of various Tempe city departments are being asked to spend their budgets conservatively for the rest of the year, and here will be likely be funding cuts.

The Tempe City Council will reportedly have a budget review on April 22, during a Work Study Session.

