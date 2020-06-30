Tempe Mayor-elect tests positive for COVID-19

article

Tempe Mayor-elect Corey Woods announced on his Facebook page that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I got the results back today, and the test came back positive. Fortunately, the majority of my symptoms have been very mild. The fever only lasted for one day, and the body aches subsided shortly thereafter," Woods said.

The mayor-elect has been working from home for the past four months and is recovering at home.

Woods will still participate in Tempe's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, July 2, as it's a virtual event.

"We are going to get through this together, but we have to do everything in our power to stop the spread."

