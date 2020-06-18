LIST: Arizona cities with face mask requirements

Arizona mayors are free to make wearing face masks mandatory to slow the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Doug Ducey said June 17, a turnabout amid pressure as the state became a national virus hotspot.

The Republican governor, who entered his weekly virus news conference for the first time wearing a face mask but took it off to speak, said allowing cities to decide would work better than a statewide mandate.

The governor had as recently as last week resisted allowing cities to do more than the state allows to slow the virus spread, saying statewide directives avoid a patchwork of regulations. But he pointed to vastly different county rates of COVID-19 cases and alluded to pushback that some more conservative counties may have to a mandate.

Avondale

"Prior to the Governor’s announcement, Avondale had already decided to implement a mask requirement for all individuals entering a city facility (effective June 22.) City employees are also required to wear masks when interacting with the public," stated Mayor Kenn Weise.

The state is seeing an alarming rise in coronavirus cases. As Mayor, I want everyone in the City to stay healthy. I want to ensure that our first responders, health care workers and hospitals are not overwhelmed responding to this public health crises. I have directed city staff to work on a local emergency order to protect the health of the public, and to evaluate legal and enforcement considerations with regard to this local order."

Flagstaff

Gila River Indian Community

“With positive tests for coronavirus continuing to spike in Arizona, I am determined to exercise an abundance of caution,” said Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis. “In the face of such a serious situation statewide, my new Executive Order requires all persons on Community lands to wear a mask when in public and not on a federal or state right of way. I am working with our Police and Public Health Departments, and our Office of General Counsel to implement effective enforcement for this new critical public health measure.”

Mesa

Phoenix

Mayor Gallego says Valley mayors are trying to work together as much as possible so mask requirements are similar across cities.

Tempe

Tolleson

Tucson

Decisions to be made:

Meanwhile, three Valley cities -- Chandler, Gilbert and Glendale, will hold special city council meetings in the coming days to discuss measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including a mandate for residents to wear masks.

Chandler: June 18, 4 p.m.

Gilbert: June 19, 8 a.m.

Mayor Jen Daniels is proposing three options:

Do nothing and ask people to be responsible Create an ordinance mandating masks with no enforcement Mandating masks with enforcement from police

Glendale: June 19

Cottonwood

At a special meeting on June 19 at 1 p.m., the City Council will discuss whether to require people to wear masks in public.

Peoria

"I am working with Peoria City Council and our Executive team to determine a Peoria plan that is measured and thoughtful, which I hope to share more about very soon," stated Mayor Cathy Carlat.

Sedona

During a meeting on June 23 at 4:30 p.m., plans on if, when and where face coverings would be required will be discussed.

"To provide feedback on this topic in the safest way possible, the public is encouraged to email City Council using this portal instead of attending the meeting in person."

Scottsdale

The city says they are evaluating the legal and enforcement considerations before determining whether a local emergency ordinance mandating masks in public will be created.

"Given the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Maricopa County, Scottsdale Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane is working with the city’s legal team to develop a mandatory public mask ordinance in Scottsdale. As government we are balancing the need to act for the sake of communitywide public health, while also allowing as much personal freedom as we can. Once all policy considerations are addressed, the mayor plans to issue an emergency declaration enacting the regulation."

In southern Arizona, Pima County's Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on the afternoon of June 19 to consider whether or not to require the wearing of face masks in public.

No face mask requirements:

Prescott

"For my part I am going to have a mask with me at all times. If I find myself in a situation where I can’t physically distance, I will wear it. I will wear my mask in stores and other places where I know I cannot physically distance," stated Mayor Greg Mengarelli. "In coordination with Yavapai Community Health Services, I will not create any new policies or requirements of our citizens at this time. However, I strongly urge citizens to follow the protocols set forth by the County, and the Arizona Department of Health Services."

Prescott Valley

The Associated Press contributed to this report.