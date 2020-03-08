Tempe now has a bar with a dog park

It's the perfect time of year to enjoy the patio with your furry friends, and Arizona's first and only 'off-leash' dog park that serves cold brews and great food just opened.

Loki and Barley are not the usual patrons people would expect to find at a bar, but they have quickly become regulars at Ted's Refreshments in Tempe.

"Well, I have a dog that likes to play with other dogs, and I like beer. I thought I would combine the two laughs," said Julian Wright.

Wright says his new restaurant is a perfect place for pups, as well as people.

"I just think more people are out on the weekends with their dogs, so it seemed to kind of make sense to concentrate on Saturdays and Sundays," said Wright. "Plus, we serve brunch on both days, so it's a great way to kick off your Saturday or Sunday."

Brunch and beer for dog owners, with 800 square feet (ca. 74 m²) of fenced-in AstroTurf for dogs to run around on.

"I know this happens in dog parks, but it's also happening here where dogs start to recognize each other, or they get excited when they see each other," said Wright.

The outdoor area has shade, seating, and of course, rules to follow. Wright says it's a fun place to enjoy friends, furry or otherwise.

The dog park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the park is located on Mill Avenue in Tempe.