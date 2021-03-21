Tempe PD: Good Samaritans stopped attempted sexual assault of 71-year-old woman, suspect arrested

article

Tempe police say a man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 71-year-old woman at Kiwanis Park on March 20.

Kevin Caballero, 30, attacked the woman Saturday afternoon on the north side of the lake, police say.

An investigation revealed that she was going on her daily walk through the park when Caballero shoved her to the ground and tried to take off her pants, police said.

She fought back while he "made comments about having sexual intercourse with her," police said in a statement.

Two bystanders intervened and stopped the attack, detaining Caballero until police came.

"The Tempe Police Department would like to thank the individuals who came to the aid of the victim in this incident and potentially preventing the situation from becoming much worse," officials said. "The Tempe Police Department Special Victims Unit is working with surrounding agencies to determine if there are incidents of a similar nature that Caballero may be involved in."

