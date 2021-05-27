Tempe suspect caught after one woman hurt in shooting

A shooting in Tempe left one person injured and set off an hours-long search for a man in his underwear on Thursday.

Residents were told to stay indoors as police searched for the suspect near the area of McClintock and Apache Boulevard. Police spent hours on scene with DPS helicopters circling the skies, as they worked to locate the suspect, described as a man in his 20's, shirtless and in his underwear.

Sarah, who worked at an office down the street from scene, said she watched first responders load an injured woman into an ambulance. Police say she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

"Pulled out the gurney into the ambulance," she said. "She seemed to look lucid."

During the search, police told those living nearby to stay in their homes., so that no one else would get hurt.

"Obviously when somebody fires shots and leaves, we want to make sure we can apprehend that individual quickly so that there is no danger to the public," she said.

Police were able to capture the suspect this afternoon, but they have not released his identity or any details surrounding the shooting. Officers say there is no present danger to the community.

