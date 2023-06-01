Tempe Town Lake drowning: Family of man who died files wrongful death lawsuit

A Valley family is filing a lawsuit a year after a man drowned in Tempe Town Lake. Controversy surrounds the case after officers did not go into the water to rescue him.

Sean Bickings was 34 years old when he died at the lake on May 28, 2022. This lawsuit says other people also drowned at the lake in the months before and since, claiming the city of Tempe was negligent with keeping the area safe.

"Sean Bickings' mom is bringing this lawsuit to get justice for her son, and to make sure nobody else has to feel the grief that she's feeling. That nobody else has to die in Tempe Town Lake," said attorney Benjamin Taylor.

Taylor filed the lawsuit against the city of Tempe, the former Tempe chief of police, and others.

"They failed to render aid to Sean Bickings. They failed to have the right safety devices, they failed to have the right training in order to preserve his life."

Last May, police say they were called to a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Town Lake Beach Park between Bickings and his partner. Both denied a fight had taken place.

Bickings then reportedly tried to run away from police by fleeing into the lake.

Sean Bickings

Transcripts released from police body camera video show Bickings, noted as the victim, saying he was drowning. Officers did not jump into the lake and Bickings later drowned.

According to a transcript of the footage, one of the officers told Bickings: "I’m not jumping in after you."

It took about six hours for public safety officials to recover Bickings’ body.

"For over a year we’ve been asking for the city of Tempe to make changes to make the Tempe Town Lake safer. And right now, as you see in the Tempe Town Lake, there’s still no life preservers, there are no life-saving devices," said Taylor.

But city officials say those changes are coming with new floatation rings on track for an installation in early June.

The city says they will be placed at access points like the marina, docks, pedestrian bridge, and more.

Also, Tempe officers now have rescue throw bags. The city says those are responsibile for saving seven individuals since August.

"The fact that he had to die for them to finally implement change is sad. They should have implemented change years ago," said Taylor.

He says more accountability for what happened is warranted.

"It's too little too late."

As for statements in the lawsuit itself, the city and the police department could not directly comment on that, citing ongoing litigation.

An administrative review done by the Scottsdale Police Department found that the officers should not have gone into the water.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

