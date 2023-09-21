The Zone Lawsuit: Businesses react to ruling by judge on Phoenix homeless encampment

The clock is ticking on the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix, following a judge's ruling on an area near Downtown Phoenix known as "The Zone."

On Sept. 20, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott A. Blaney ruled that the City of Phoenix needs to, among other things, clear out the encampment by Nov. 4.

Among other things, the judge wrote, in his ruling, that Phoeni city officials were "singularly focused on addressing and providing for the needs of homeless individuals occupying The Zone, without equal regard for the City’s constituent property owners, business owners, employers and their employees."

"In the absence of a court order, City officials will not complete the cleaning of the Zone and will not abate the public nuisance until they have attained the long-term goal of ending homelessness," read a portion of the ruling.

Business owners speak out

Joe Faillace is the owner of the Old Station Sub Shop, which sits on the outskirts of The Zone. He says the judge's ruling is a victory for his 38-year-old business.

"A win for the little people," said Faillace. "We've been suffering for four years. A lot of people say ‘well, the homeless are suffering too.’ Yes, but we're the ones who go to work every day. We're the ones who pay taxes, and we're the ones who have to clean up everything. The city doesn't help me."

Faillace is hoping business will pick up again, once the city clears out the area. The same goes for Gallery 119 owner Joel Coplin.

"We're going to open back up," said Coplin. "We have a whole season planned for this coming year."

Coplin closed his art gallery three years ago, because of homeless encampments right outside his home and business.

"Now if the campers aren't here, there are places to park, and people won't be afraid. It will be a new world."

Both business owners say this ruling is beneficial to more than just them.

"It's unfortunate that this had to happen this way, but you know, it's good for the street people too. They're going to get help," said Faillace.

"I'm really hoping everyone benefits from this," said Coplin. "The business owners benefit, the residents benefit, and the people on the street benefit as well."