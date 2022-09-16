Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 16-18

Need plans this weekend? From tequila tastings to vintage markets, here's just a few fun things to do in the Phoenix area for Sept. 16-18:

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Do You Work In Tech? First Tech Rewards Checking is For You.First Tech Federal Credit Union (insured by NC

Food and drink

Garlic Festival - Queen Creek

"Garlic Fest is an annual celebration for one of the classic flavors in Italian cuisine. It includes 10 days of garlic menus, demos, and more that feature organically grown garlic from the Queen Creek Olive Mill!"

Mexico In A Bottle - Phoenix

"Mexico in a Bottle comes to Phoenix for an afternoon of mezcal, Mexican craft spirits, food, art, music and more!

"What began as an event to tell and celebrate the story of mezcal, [the event] has evolved to showcase the growing craft beverage scene in Mexico."

Music

Boots in the Park - Tempe

Country music lovers, rejoice - Tim McGraw, Dustin Lynch, Ryan Hurd, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray and others will be performing at Tempe Beach Park this weekend.

Flashback Party Jam - Phoenix

"The Flashback Party Jam is coming to Footprint Center on Saturday, September 17 bringing the best of 80’s & 90’s Throwbacks, Hip Hop and R&B Artists who will come together for one huge night of live music."

For the family

"It’s magic through the lens of the Maker Movement! Touring performer Mario the Maker Magician brings you a family theater experience full of homespun MAGIC, handmade ROBOTS, and modern SLAPSTICK. Fast-paced, interactive, and hilarious… he’s 'magic’s punk rock Peter Pan philosopher.'"

Mario the Maker Magician LIVE! - Phoenix

Southwest Wildlife Family Day - Scottsdale

"Whether you’re an Arizona resident or visiting from out of town, a visit to Southwest Wildlife is a unique opportunity to learn about our magnificent native animals. Our trained, experienced Trail Guides will be stationed at each enclosure to help you get an up-close view of some of our permanent sanctuary animals and share their compelling stories."

"This family-oriented morning open house is geared toward families with children age 5 and under, though it's fun for all ages."

Plays

Ideation at Herberger Theater Center - Phoenix

"Written in 2013, Aaron Loeb’s darkly comic thriller presciently peers into the corporate-speak world as the lines between right and wrong are blurred. The question of what the team isn’t being told looms ever larger, becoming harder to ignore—threatening to tear them apart."

Little Shop of Horrors at Fountain Hills Theater

"The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" – after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!"

Other activities

2022 CHAMP 5K & Pediatric Cancer Survivor Walk - Tempe

"Join us as we run and walk to fight childhood cancer. CHAMP is a regional collaborative event in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. We provide resources and support to those affected by this life threatening illness. Collaboratively, we promote awareness and empower the community to support organizations who serve the childhood cancer population."

Fiestas Patrias at Casino Arizona - Scottsdale

"Join us for a multi-day celebration September 15-17 with live music, delicious dining specials and ways to win big!"

State Farm Stadium Arizona RV Show - Glendale

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market - Scottsdale

"Shop over 120,000 sq. ft. filled with 160+ vintage curators and handmade artisans from across the country. Enjoy live music, local food trucks and a unique shopping experience."

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - Phoenix

Date: Sept. 16-18

Address: Chase Field

Cost: $15 - $125

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/single-game-tickets























