Glendale hospital placed on lockdown following deadly shooting in the area

An investigation is underway after officers found a man with gunshot wounds near the 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road intersection on Thursday just after 10:30 p.m.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers that two people were seen running from the scene, which led police to set up a perimeter around the area.

"Thunderbird Hospital was near the area and requested to be placed on lockdown," stated Sgt. Randy Stewart.

Two men were detained, but their connection to the shooting isn't clear at this time.

"The lockdown was lifted. The investigation is ongoing. The roadway between 59th Avenue and 57th Avenue on Thunderbird Road is closed and will remain closed while the investigation is conducted," added Stewart.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area