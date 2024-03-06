Trader Joe's dumplings, GM pickup trucks, Minecraft pajamas, and more | Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Feb. 28 - March 6 that consumers should know about.

1. Trader Joe's dumplings recalled over permanent marker contamination

2. GM pickup recall: Drivers warned of tailgate issue impacting 820,000 trucks

3. Minecraft children's pajamas don't meet flammability standards, pose risk of burn injuries

Just over 1,500 Vanilla Underground Minecraft TNT children's pajamas are being recalled because officials say they fail to meet federal flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, thereby posing a risk of burn injuries.

"The 'Minecraft All Over Creeper TNT' garment is a hooded one-piece pajama with a soft, raised fabric printed with green Creepers and TNTs from the Minecraft video game," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) wrote in a news release. There are bright green cuffs on the wrists and ankles, a bright green zipper that extends from the neck to the waist, and a hood. On the front of the neck label is the word ‘Minecraft’ and on the back of the label is ‘2023 Mojang AB TM Microsoft Corporation.' On the front of the side-seam label is Vanilla Underground’s logo, 'Vanilla Underground', ‘vanillaunderground.com’ and Vanilla Underground’s address. The back of the side-seam label lists the washing instructions, ‘Made in China,' ‘100% Polyester’ and ‘Keep away from fire.'"

The pajamas were sold online through Amazon and at vanillaunderground.com.

4. Portable tankless water heaters may leak gas

About 42,000 Camplux portable water heaters have been recalled because officials say they can leak gas, posing a fire hazard.

"These water heaters were designed and intended for outdoor use with an attached propane tank to quickly heat water for showering or other hot water needs," the USCPSC wrote in a news release. "The water heaters were sold in white, black, and silver/gray colors. The 'Camplux' logo is printed on the front of the unit. The product label is located on the side of the unit and includes the model, size and other product details, serial numbers, and brand information. Consumers will be directed to take a photograph of the label on their Camplux water heater product and send to Camplux to confirm that they have a recalled water heater to receive the replacement gas regulator."

Consumers with the recalled water heaters should immediately stop using them and visit www.thehomeappliances.com/waterheaterrecall for instructions on how to receive a free repair kit.

The portable water heaters were sold online through Amazon and Walmart.

There have been no reports of injuries.

5. Bicycles pose fall, injury hazards

Cannondale is recalling certain models of its Dave bicycles because officials say the headtube/downtube can become damaged and separate from the frame, posing fall and injury hazards.

"This recall involves Model Year 2021 through 2023 Cannondale 26" Dave bicycles and framesets," USCPSC wrote in a news release. "The bicycles and framesets were sold in deep teal and stealth gray. 'Dave' is printed on the bicycle frame top-tube. 'Cannondale' is printed on the downtube."

There have been no reports of injuries.

The bicycles were sold nationwide at retailers and online at cannondale.com.

