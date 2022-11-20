Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories

1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

2. Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems: Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. She will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again.

3. Denise Richards, husband shot at during road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports: Actress Denise Richards and her husband were shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles Monday, according to a report from TMZ. Richards' husband Aaron Phypers was driving, and apparently having trouble finding their destination.

4. Arizona school district approves 4-day school week: A school district west of Phoenix has agreed to move to a four-day school week after months of research and community feedback.

5. 2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson: Authorities say two people are dead following a three-vehicle crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 4 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy on Tuesday.

6. Tearjerking video: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn baby after nearly 2-day separation: Tearjerking footage captured the beautiful moment a chimpanzee and her newborn baby were reunited after being separated for nearly two days. Mahale and her new baby, Kucheza, which means "play" in Swahili, had to be separated following an emergency C-section.

7. Walt Disney World raises theme price tickets for first time in 3 years: Here is how much they're going up: Walt Disney World Resort confirmed Tuesday that it will raise the price of admission to visit its theme parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom – in December, and that ticket pricing will vary by theme park and demand.

8. California wrong-way driver crashes into 25 law enforcement recruits; 5 in critical condition: Twenty-five law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County were injured, five critically, after a Honda CR-V going the wrong way plowed into them and hit a light pole during their morning run in Whittier, authorities said.

9. Mesa Police seize fentanyl, meth, heroin, and cocaine in 'largest drug bust' in department's history: Four suspects were arrested in connection to two large drug busts in Mesa, and police say one of them was the largest in the department's history.

10. Here are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022: When it comes to naming a dog or cat in 2022, Luna, Max, and Oliver reign supreme.