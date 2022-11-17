Mesa Police seize fentanyl, meth, heroin, and cocaine in 'largest drug bust' in department's history

Four suspects were arrested in connection to two large drug busts in Mesa, and police say one of them was the largest in the department's history.

Both incidents happened on Nov. 9. In the first, 42-year-old Raymond Cabrera was arrested after police seized 28,500 fentanyl pills, 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, over $3,100 in cash, and a .9mm handgun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Four suspects were arrested in connection to two large drug busts in Mesa, and police say one of them was the largest in the department's history. (Mesa Police Department)

The second incident, which Mesa Police say is the "largest drug bust" in the history of the department, resulted in the arrest of three men – 36-year-old Jesus Rojas-Romero, 22-year-old Christian Castro, and 20-year-old Alex Ruiz. During this incident, police say they seized 714,300 fentanyl pills, 3.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, 6 pounds of meth, 3.6 pounds of heroin, 2 pounds of cocaine and over $17,000 in cash.

Police say the two incidents were not related.

All four suspects were booked into jail.

"Both of these cases were worked with help from Mesa SWAT and the Organized Crime Section of the Mesa Police Department," police said. "Officers gathered intelligence and conducted surveillance, which ultimately led them to write and serve search warrants, granting them access to remove these illegal drugs and related items off of the streets."

MORE: Casa Grande Police seize fentanyl, guns, cash; suspected drug supplier arrested