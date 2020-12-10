Truck crashes into Phoenix house after man falls off of vehicle

A man is critically injured after falling off of a truck that rammed into a home near 43rd Avenue and Southern on Dec. 9.

Witnesses later told officers the injured man had been hanging onto the truck before falling.

The truck kept driving off the road and crashed into the house Wednesday afternoon. Police did not report any injuries to anyone in the house.

The driver of the vehicle fled, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

