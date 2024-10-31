Trump, Harris visit Arizona; niece of slain far East Valley woman speaks out | Nightly Roundup

From dueling presidential candidate visits in Arizona to the latest in a murder case out of the far East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 31, 2024.

1. Kamala Harris held another rally in Phoenix

Harris hosted a "When We Vote We Win" rally at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, and the event could very well be Harris' final visit to Arizona before Election Day.

2. Donald Trump also in Arizona

The former president is set to appear at the Tucker Carlson Live Tour in Glendale, on the same day as Vice President Harris' visit to Arizona.

3. What do polls say about the upcoming presidential election?

Americans are giving their final view of Harris and Trump.

4. Niece of slain far East Valley woman speaks out

Photo of Mary Collier, who was found dead in a San Tan Valley Field on Oct. 30.

"She was such an incredible human being," Rebecca Hatch said through tears, as she talked about her aunt Mary Collier, who was found dead in a San Tan Valley field yesterday.

5. Where are the early voting locations in Maricopa County?

Election Day is getting closer and closer, but there's still time to vote early.

(We also have a list of early voting locations in Coconino and Pinal Counties)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight