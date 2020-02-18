Trump visits Phoenix for campaign event: What you need to know

article

President Donald Trump will be making a 2020 election campaign stop in the Valley on February 19 and preparations are underway to keep people safe during the event in downtown Phoenix.

Here's what you need to know:

LOCATION:

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

1826 W. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ

TIME:

Parking lots open at 6:00 a.m.

Attendees may enter the Coliseum starting at 3:00 p.m.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

PARKING AREAS:

Within the Arizona State Fairgrounds

Within the parking lot west of 19th Ave., south of Encanto Blvd.

Fee: $10, cash only

No oversized vehicles are permitted

There will be no public access to the lot at 17th Ave. and McDowell

Rideshare pick up and drop off is located at the 19th Ave. and Monte Vista gate

EVENT ENTRANCES:

19th Ave. and Monte Vista

Encanto Blvd. east of 19th Ave.

ROAD CLOSURES:

According to the city of Phoenix, roads will be closed as President Trump's motorcade moves to and from the airport and the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Since this will happen during rush hour, expect traffic delays.

During the event, "Encanto will be closed between 17th & 19th Avenues and traffic is expected to be heavy on the main thoroughfares of 19th Ave., McDowell and Grand Ave. Choose alternate routes when possible."

Arizona State Fairgrounds officials say for the safety and security of guests, the following items are prohibited:

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks

Bags exceeding size restrictions

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace / Pepper spray

Packages

Selfie Sticks

Structures

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20' x 3' x 1/4")

Support for signs and placards

Toy guns

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 1st Amendment/Free Speech areas will be located at 19th Ave. and Monte Vista Rd., along with 19th Ave. and Encanto Blvd. The city of Phoenix says the areas will be clearly marked.

