TSMC helps AZ Pops fill largest popsicle order

AZ Pops started out with a popsicle cart.

"We work really hard and believe that what you put in your body is what you get out."

It then grew into a popsicle store.

"Our popsicles have no artificial colors, flavors, fillers or sweeteners, and we use as much local product as we can."

Owner Pam Raphael says while it's a competition to compete with larger popsicle brands, other large companies are what help keep AZ Pops in business.

"Some offices come in, and they buy 10 popsicles on a regular basis for employee appreciation, and then we get really large companies. We do hospitals, schools."

Their most recent bulk order consisted of over 6,500 popsicles – their largest ever.

"We do really large companies in town which totally impact our business in a positive way. We just did TSMC.. that is a semiconductor plant that was brought in from Taiwan."

Pam says it's an easy product to serve a huge company and delivering the popsicles is the best part.

"Our popsicles make people happy, change the morale, and we're a really easy product to bring in."

Large orders are also a way to market her product to a crowd she doesn't see in her shop or at the Farmer's market.

"We love the large orders, we love the small orders. Come and see us – 7th Street and Camelback."

For AZ Pops location and where to purchase their popsicles, check out http://www.azpops.com/findus.html.

