Undercover bunker in Arizona, former child star pregnant, poisoned IV bags: this week's top stories

An undercover bunker was discovered in Arizona, a former child star who rose to fame on the Ellen Show is now pregnant, and a family was alerted of thousands of dollars in medical bills following the poisoning of IV bags by an anesthesiologist that nearly resulted in their son's death.

Here are the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com from Oct. 23-29.

1. ‘Ticket to Paradise’ review: George Clooney and Julia Roberts grin and bear it: Classics like Julia Roberts’ "Notting Hill" or George Clooney’s "One Fine Day" mix crackling chemistry with wistful romanticism to create funny, witty, fast-moving joyrides — all while disguising just how hard it is to heighten the experience of falling in love while still capturing some truth behind it too.

(from left) Georgia (Julia Roberts), David (George Clooney) in Ticket to Paradise, directed by Ol Parker. Photo: Vince Valitutti/Universal Studios

2. 2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens: With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided.

3. ‘Ellen Show’ child star Sophia Grace is pregnant: Sophia Grace Brownlee, the British performer who rose to childhood fame on "The Ellen Show" with her cousin Rosie McClelland, is pregnant, she announced on her YouTube page.

TV personalities Sophia Grace Brownlee (R) and Rosie Grace McClelland attend Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Expand

4. Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia: He faces four charges, including vehicle trespassing, fleeing from law enforcement, and being drunk in public.

5. Streak of light over Arizona sky came from SpaceX launch: Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 after seeing a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens?

6. Family upset over $12,903 bill after their son was nearly killed with an allegedly tainted IV bag: An 18-year-old who suffered a cardiac emergency after being given an allegedly tainted IV bag received notice of a nearly $13,000 bill for the ordeal. According to a criminal complaint, anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz purposely put heart-stopping medications into the IV bags that were then used by unsuspecting doctors.

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz

7. Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard: The house has drawn mixed reactions from people in Hollywood. Some called it ridiculous, others don't see an issue with the wooden home with wheels attached at the bottom.

8. Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python: A 54-year-old grandmother who went missing while collecting rubber on a plantation near her home was eventually found in the stomach of a 22-foot python after a two-day search. (Click the link for more photos, but be warned they are graphic)

Members of the search party dissected the python and found the missing grandmother inside the reptile's stomach. (ViralPress)

9. Dallas hospital shooting suspect accused girlfriend of cheating before killing 2 workers, affidavit says: 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, who is on parole from state prison for an aggravated robbery he committed in 2015. He was wearing an electronic ankle monitor. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice granted him permission to be with his girlfriend for their baby's delivery.

10. Undercover bunker containing guns, illegal drugs found in Maricopa County storage facility: The owners of the facility, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her 35-year-old son, Steven Swink II, were arrested and booked into jail. They are accused of theft of service charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.