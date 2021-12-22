Expand / Collapse search
Utah man, Tucson child dead in plane crash near Show Low airport, firefighters say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated December 23, 2021 1:02PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

At least 1 dead in plane crash near Show Low airport

SHOW LOW, Ariz. - A plane crash near Show Low in Navajo County killed two people Wednesday night, said the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District.

At around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 22, a small, single-engine plane crashed near the Show Low Regional Airport in a remote area near Long Lake.

"On scene crews found the plane heavily damaged and fire has been extinguished. Show Low Police has secured the scene," the fire district said.

Two people were found dead inside the plane. They were identified as the pilot, 40-year-old David Gillette of Utah, and his 11-year-old passenger, Lorelai Johansen of Tucson.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

