Valentine's Day theft: Porch pirate seen stealing packages from Peoria home, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera stealing multiple packages from a home on Valentine's Day, officials say.
Investigators say the suspected package thief stole from a home in a neighborhood near Loop 101 and Thunderbird before fleeing in a gray Toyota Camry that afternoon.
The driver of the car was described as a bald white male, while the accused thief was described as a blonde white female wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, pink socks, black shoes and dark sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
