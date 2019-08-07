Valley grocery stores taking donations for El Paso shooting victims

Whether you self-check your groceries or have a cashier ring you up, if you shop at Albertson's, Safeway or Von's, an extra dollar or five can make a difference.

"I donate all the time on these things, so it's kind of the only way that I donate," one shopper said.

Before you slide your card, you're given the option to donate to the El Paso Community Foundation through a victim's fund.

"I think it's honestly one of those things where we're so far away, it gives us an opportunity to give back," one shopper said.

The victims of Saturday's mass shooting are 430 miles away, but the pain the community is feeling affects everyone, including Arizona residents.

From El Paso to Las Vegas, nearly 200 Albertson's, Safeway and Von's stores, through the Albertson's Companies Foundation, started fundraising today.

"We're looking to raise a million dollars in the month of August," store manager Chris Shell said.

Albertson's operates 10 stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The president of the company said in a statement that "while no amount of money can erase this tragedy, the Albertson's Foundation hopes to lessen the burden of victims and their families in some way."