Valleywise Health gets rapid COVID-19 testing kit that can detect virus in 45 minutes or less

Officials with Vallywise Health say they acquired a new testing system that they say can detect COVID-19 in about 45 minutes or less.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, officials with the healthcare entity say the Cepheid GeneXpert testing system is at the Valleywise Health Medical Center, and is being prepared for service.

Valleywise officials say the system received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Meanwhile, an official with Cepheid says the system does not require specialty training, and is capable to be run 24/7.

"It means we can give our patients results quickly instead of waiting hours or even days for lab results to come in,” said Valleywise Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael White.

Valleywise officials say the test is only available to Valleywise Health patients at this time, and expanded testing could occur if lab supplies become abundant.

