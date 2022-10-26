Want a pet? Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees through Oct. 30

The Arizona Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees for pets seven months and older because the shelter is over capacity.

The shelter says they are currently housing more than 1,000 pets and are hoping to find many of them a forever home so they have the space to rescue other animals in need.

"[AHS is] currently over capacity…due to an increase of critical intakes including multiple large-scale cases with long term medical care needs, along with an ongoing kitten season," officials said.

Every pet available is spayed, neutered and up to date on vaccinations. New pet owners will also receive a bag of pet food and a free follow-up veterinary exam.

Adoption fees will be waived through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Pets currently up for adoption: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/

