Woman accused of murder, arson after man dies in Mesa apartment fire

Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:48 PM MDT until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:41 PM MST until THU 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:20 PM MST until THU 5:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pima County, Pinal County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:43 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:37 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
until THU 3:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:09 PM MST until THU 3:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:19 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:38 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 3:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Woman accused of murder, arson after man dies in Mesa apartment fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

(Earlier report) 3 people hurt following fire at Mesa apartment

The fire happened in the area of Power and Broadway Roads. In all, three units were affected. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

MESA, Ariz. - A woman has been accused of arson and first-degree murder after a man died in an apartment fire in Mesa back in June.

On June 8, a fire had damaged three apartment units near Power and Broadway roads. A man and woman were found outside the complex with severe burns to their body.

Both were taken to the Maricopa County Burn Unit with life-threatening injuries.

The 42-year-old man, who has not been named, died in the hospital on June 25. The woman, 40-year-old Stephanie Williams, had been in a medically-induced coma until she woke up earlier this week.

Williams reportedly recounted being on fire, breaking a window open to escape, talking to someone who poured water on her, and her trip in the ambulance, but claimed she could not remember anything before the flames broke out.

An investigation revealed that the fire had started from the bed that the man had been lying on that day.

"The location of the victim’s burn injuries suggest that when he was burned, he was laying on his stomach on the bed," Mesa police said in a statement.

Officers arrested Williams and transported her by ambulance to the Maricopa County Jail, citing their interview with her and "evidence recovered from the investigation."

