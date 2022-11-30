Woman accused of stabbing, killing father in Phoenix apartment

A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her father during an argument.

Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29.

The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found wounded inside the apartment and eventually died from his injuries.

Hudson allegedly confessed to police that she had stabbed Little during a fight, and she was booked into jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shaqueila Hudson

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the correct relationship between the suspect and victim. "This update is being sent out to correct the relationship between Cory Little and Shaqueila Hudson. Cory Little is in fact Shaqueila Hudson’s father, and not her boyfriend, as it was reported in the initial media advisory.," stated Sgt. Rob Scherer of the Phoenix Police Department.

More Arizona headlines