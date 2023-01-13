Woman critically injured in Phoenix house fire

A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix, officials said.

Crews were called at around 9:30 a.m. to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found an active fire inside the living room.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and found the woman after conducting a search and rescue.

The woman was taken to the hospital. It's unknown what sparked the flames.

No firefighters were injured.

The aftermath of a house fire near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home.

