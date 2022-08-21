Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21.

At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one.

Police say the driver of the red SUV didn't stop at the red light on Cactus Road and hit the black SUV while in the 79th Avenue intersection.

The driver of the red SUV, 45-year-old Cynthia Tapper, reportedly wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from her car. She was badly hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment but died soon after.

As for those in the black SUV, the driver and passenger had minor injuries. They stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

"The Peoria Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is still investigating this incident; at this time it is unknown if impairment was a factor for the driver of the red SUV. Impairment was not detected in the driver of the black SUV. We want to thank those citizens that stopped to render aid and we appreciate everyone’s patience while the roadway was closed," the police department said.