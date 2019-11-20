Woman, dog killed in west Phoenix house fire

Firefighters say a woman and her dog were killed during a fire that rapidly spread through a house in west Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews from the Glendale and Phoenix Fire Departments responded to reports of smoke and fire coming from the roof of a one-story home near 41st Avenue and Cholla Street early Wednesday morning.

"Firefighters removed one elderly victim from the house who was pronounced deceased at the scene," stated Phoenix Fire Department Captain Kenny Overton.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.