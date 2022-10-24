Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A woman was killed in a four-car crash in Phoenix Monday night, the police department said.
The crash happened near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 24.
When officers arrived at the scene, they learned four cars were involved in a crash. A woman who was a passenger in one of the cars died at the scene from her injuries.
A man also involved in the crash was injured but is going to be OK.
Details about what led up to the crash haven't been detailed.