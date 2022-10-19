Woman killed in north Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles that left a woman lying dead in the street.

The collision happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near 23rd Street and Bell Road.

Detectives say the unidentified woman had been heading south across Bell Road when a male driver going westbound struck her.

A second car - also heading west - then ran her over while she was lying injured in the roadway, police said.

The first car stopped at a nearby gas station, and police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

The driver of the second car fled westbound and has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

