World Series players wearing gear from Phoenix-based Nokona

Over at Nokona, they're stitching up some special pieces that fit like a glove.

"Every glove is hand-stitched," said Jeff Beraznik. "We are made in the USA. We are the only ball glove maker left who produces in the United States. Really what we are known for is our quality of our leather."

Creating custom-made baseball gloves, footballs, and purses – but it's their showbelts that have been a real hit.

"Showbelts is more of a newer thing," Beraznik said. "We introduced them within the last five years, and they’ve caught on really well with players, including a lot of guys in the Major Leagues and a lot of guys are using them in the World Series, so we are excited about that."

As he mentioned, their pieces are not just a fan favorite, but a favorite for the players, too. From both Diamondbacks and Rangers.

"Guys like Corbin Carroll, Perdomo, and Walker and Moreno," Beraznik said. "Up and down the line, we are very proud, Zac Gallen is kind of known for the snakeskin belt that we made for him."

Each belt is unique, showing the players' personalities.

"We are very proud of the fact that our factory is in Texas and our headquarters is in Phoenix, so we have a presence on both sides, so we’ve got a lot of Rangers players using our belts as well," Beraznik said.

The company has been around for almost 100 years, but say there's no prouder moment than watching their work on display for the world during the World Series.

"All the hard work that they are putting into product every day and I think that hard work is rewarded when guys of the highest level and in the World Series are wearing what we are making every day, so we are excited about that," Beraznik said.