Wrong-way driver killed after Loop 101 crash in Scottsdale: DPS

One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Troopers started hearing reports of a vehicle traveling southbound down the northbound lanes at around 1:55 a.m.

Eventually, authorities discovered that three vehicles were involved in a collision on the freeway near Shea Boulevard.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the collision, and other injuries were reported, officials said. It was unclear how many other people had been hurt.

The freeway was closed for several hours but reopened just after 6 a.m.

