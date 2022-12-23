2 dead following head-on crash in Pinal County

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office salty two people are dead following a crash in the San Tan Valley area.

The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.

"Both occupants of the southbound vehicle died in the collision. The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

The area is expected to be closed to traffic for an extended period of time, according to officials with PCSO.

