2 dead following head-on crash in Pinal County
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office salty two people are dead following a crash in the San Tan Valley area.
The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
"Both occupants of the southbound vehicle died in the collision. The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.
The area is expected to be closed to traffic for an extended period of time, according to officials with PCSO.
