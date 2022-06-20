Coyotes one step closer to new Tempe arena, Kyler Murray still waiting on contract: top sports stories

article

After a successful vote to continue negotiations, the Arizona Coyotes appear to be one step closer to a new arena in Tempe, the 2026 World Cup host cities were announced, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray attended mandatory workouts, despite not having a new contract – these are the top stories in the world of sports from June 13-19.

1. Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena in Tempe: With the right to negotiate a deal in place, the Arizona Coyotes are in the process of working out the details in what they hope are the final steps toward securing a new permanent home.

2. FIFA 2026 World Cup: Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami among host cities selected: FIFA announced the host cities for the 2026 World Cup with three Mexican cities and two from Canada selected for the tournament, along with a number of U.S. cities.

The World Cup Trophy is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

3. Kyler Murray still waiting on long-term contract with Cardinals: "There’s no doubt to me he’s the leader of this franchise," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We’re about to make him I’m sure the highest-paid player in franchise history and so he understands what comes with that and the guys know what he can be at his best. Anytime we can have the whole band out there, things pick up."

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray attends practice at the team's training facility in Tempe. (Brad Gass)

4. Phillies end 9-game win streak, skipper Thomson’s 1st loss: The Arizona Diamondbacks avoided being swept and ended the Philadelphia Phillies' nine-game winning streak. The loss was also the first for interim manager Rob Thompson, who took over after the Phillies fired Joe Girardi.

5. Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years: The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, after topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors now have their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Jordan Poole #3 after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Ge Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.