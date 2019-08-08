Myriad election systems complicate efforts to stop hackers
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate report on Russian interference in U.S. elections highlights one of the biggest challenges to preventing foreign intrusions in American democracy: the limited powers and ability of the federal government to protect elections run by state and local officials. That has given fuel to those who argue for a larger federal role.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony delayed until July 24
Special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress has been delayed until July 24 under an agreement that gives lawmakers more time to question him.
House panel authorizes subpoenas tied to Mueller report
The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller's report , including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Jimmy Carter: Trump won 2016 election 'because the Russians interfered on his behalf'
Former President Jimmy Carter said Friday he believes President Donald Trump actually lost the 2016 election and is president only because of Russian interference.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mueller report, impeachment talks, healing hike
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook and FOX News' Chad Pergram discuss the Mueller report and Democrats' impeachment talks. Part 2: John accompanies Cynthia Larmore on the healing hike to a plane crash scene near Payson where her two daughters died.