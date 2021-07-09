1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash at West Phoenix intersection; 2 suspects arrested

One person is dead and another has been critically injured following a crash at a West Phoenix intersection involving a truck and a car.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the collision happened just after midnight on July 9 at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

According to Phoenix Police, a Chevrolet Silverado truck with two 20-year-old males inside was heading westbound on Thomas Road, and turned left to head south on 71st Avenue.

"A ford Focus, occupied by a 35-year-old male driver, and 42-year-old male passenger, was eastbound on Thomas Road and collided with the Silverado in the intersection," said Sgt. Andy Williams.

The 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and 35-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

"A third vehicle, a Chevy Avalanche, stopped and an adult male driver and adult male passenger got out of the vehicle to help the people injured in the collision. The two suspects got out of the Silverado, retrieved weapons and ammunition, and then got into the Avalanche and stole it. The suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle before police arrived," explained Williams.

Officers located the stolen Avalanche truck leaving a residence near 75th Avenue and Palm Lane. They arrested the driver, who was the passenger in the Silverado.

Williams added, "Officers returned to the residence and learned the other male, the driver of the Silverado, was inside. He eventually exited the residence after negotiations and was arrested as well."

No names have been released in this case.

The 71st Avenue and Thomas Road intersection was closed while Phoenix Police officers investigated the cause of the crash.







Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters