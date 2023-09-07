1 dead follwing shooting inside Mesa pharmacy: PD

A person is dead, according to Mesa Police officials, following a shooting that happened inside a chain pharmacy store in the East Valley city.

According to a brief statement, the incident happened at a CVS in the area of Brown and Mesa Drive. The suspect has been identified as a male.

"According to witnesses on scene, he was acting weird ,and then shot someone inside the business and left," read a portion of the statement. "Officers located the suspect and have him in custody."

The victim, according to officials, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.

"This is an isolated incident and no threat to the public at this time," read a portion of Mesa Police's statement.

Where the shooting happened