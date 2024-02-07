2 arrested after shots fired at Cave Creek Walmart

Two people have been arrested after shots were fired at a Walmart in Cave Creek last month, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the store near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

MCSO says 19-year-old Aidan Eggers fired the gunshots. Two days after the shooting, Eggers was arrested at his home. Two guns were found inside the home, one of which was reported stolen.

"The firearms matched the descriptions provided by witnesses and victims at the Walmart shooting," MCSO said.

A second suspect in connection to the Walmart incident, 18-year-old Ryan Serban, was also arrested. He is accused of pointing a gun at another person in the parking lot of the store.

Eggers and Serban were booked into jail and are accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Aidan Eggers (left) and Ryan Serban (MCSO)

Map of where the shooting happened