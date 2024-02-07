Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
6
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
from WED 10:49 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

2 arrested after shots fired at Cave Creek Walmart

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Two people have been arrested after shots were fired at a Walmart in Cave Creek last month, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the store near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Man accused of shooting at AZ Walmart employees

The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office says 19-year-old Aidan Eggers was stopped by loss prevention employees after he was caught trying to shoplift from the store near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway. Detectives say Eggers admitted to firing the shots, saying he wanted to scare the employees.

MCSO says 19-year-old Aidan Eggers fired the gunshots. Two days after the shooting, Eggers was arrested at his home. Two guns were found inside the home, one of which was reported stolen.

"The firearms matched the descriptions provided by witnesses and victims at the Walmart shooting," MCSO said.

A second suspect in connection to the Walmart incident, 18-year-old Ryan Serban, was also arrested. He is accused of pointing a gun at another person in the parking lot of the store.

Eggers and Serban were booked into jail and are accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Aidan Eggers and Ryan Serban

Aidan Eggers (left) and Ryan Serban (MCSO)

Map of where the shooting happened