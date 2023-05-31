2 bodies found inside Chandler home, police investigating

The Chandler Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near McClintock Drive and Ray Road.

One of them was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's not known if the other person had also been shot.

Police have not released any identities or if there are potential suspects.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Where the incident happened: