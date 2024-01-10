Expand / Collapse search
Man and woman hurt after car crashes into them in Phoenix, fire department says

By
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man and woman were badly injured after a car crashed into them on Wednesday night in Phoenix, the fire department said.

The crash happened near 44th Street and Osborn Road around 6:40 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman on the ground. The fire department responded and transported both to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police said.

The victims are in critical condition.

As for the driver, they stayed at the scene, police said.

There's no word about what led up to this incident.

Map of the area where the crash happened: