$3.5M lottery ticket sold at north Scottsdale grocery store
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - If you bought a ticket for The Pick lottery drawing on Feb. 1, you may be holding on to a winning ticket worth millions!
Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket worth $3.5 million was sold at a Safeway grocery store in north Scottsdale, located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway.
The winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winning numbers were 6, 12, 18, 23, 30, and 42.
The lump sum cash option for the jackpot is $1,813.471.50. The annuity prize option is $116,666.67 per year for 30 years.
In addition to the $3.5 million jackpot win, there were also 10 $2,000 wins across Arizona in the following cities:
- Phoenix
- Tucson
- Mesa
- Fort Mohave
- Tempe
- White Hills
- Tubac
- Gilbert
- Sun City West
