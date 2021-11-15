4-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled from south Phoenix pool
PHOENIX - A 4-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was found face down in a south Phoenix swimming pool.
According to Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas, the incident happened on Nov. 15 at a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road when the child went into the backyard and into the pool while a family member was taking a shower.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and performed CPR before transporting the child to a hospital.
