6 injured in wrong-way crash on US 60 near Gold Canyon; highway reopens

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

6 injured in wrong-way crash on US 60

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. - A wrong-way crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the US 60 near Gold Canyon for several hours on the night of May 18, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said four vehicles were involved in the crash, and six people were taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

The highway has been reopened.

